First New Year's Day Baby Delivered In Drogheda.

: 01/01/2019 - 11:05
Author: Eoin Beatty
our_lady_of_lourdes_hospital_drogheda.jpg

 

The first New Year's Day baby born in the country was delivered at Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda.

Michelle Montague from Knightsbrook in Trim gave birth to baby Maeve who was was born at 3 seconds past midnight weighing 7 pounds 4 ounces.

Mum and baby are both doing well.

