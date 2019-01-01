3 Games In The Premier League Today & It's Final Day At The PDC World Darts Champinship

Today's Premier League action kicks off with Leicester's lunchtime trip to Everton.

Just one point separates the two sides ahead of the half-twelve kick-off at Goodison Park.

Arsenal aim to bounce back from their 5-1 thrashing at Liverpool when they entertain Fulham at 3.

And the day's half-five kick-off sees Tottenham travel to Cardiff.

===

There's a full programme of SkyBet Championship matches this afternoon.

The top five are all on the road with leaders Leeds away to Nottingham Forest, Norwich travelling to Brentford, West Brom going to Blackburn, Sheffield United away to Wigan and Middlesbrough heading to Derby.

At the wrong end of the table, Rotherham look to end a run of nine matches without a win when they host Preston.

Bolton aim to avoid slipping into the relegation places when they travel to Hull, while Reading could climb out of the bottom three when they take on Swansea.

Bottom side Ipswich host fellow strugglers Millwall.

===

Michael van Gerwen will aim to win a third P-D-C World Darts Championship this evening.

The world number one will take on England's first-time finalist Michael Smith at Alexandra Palace.

===

Mayo football manager James Horan has branded the new experimental rules 'crazy' but says his team will have to just deal with them.

Ahead of their Connacht League clash with Leitrim, Horan has also questioned the extra workload which the rules are placing on referees.

Five new rules are being trialed in pre-season competitions but it's yet to be decided if they'll be used in the National League.

===

The Listed Savills Chase is the feature race of today's card at Tramore, which gets underway at noon.

There's also a seven-race meeting at Fairyhouse - where the first goes to post at twenty-past-twelve.

===

Andy Murray has made a winning return to tennis with a 6-3 6-4 victory against Australia's James Duckworth in the first round of the Brisbane International.

It was the former world number one's first match since September as he struggled with a hip injury.

The two-time Wimbledon champion only featured in one Grand Slam tournament in 2018 - the US Open - after hip surgery at the beginning of the year.

===

Juan Martin del Potro will miss the Australian Open.

The world number five wrote on his Twitter page that he hasn't yet recovered from a fractured patella bone in his right knee.

He suffered the injury after an awkward fall at the Shanghai Masters in October.

The Australian Open starts in two weeks time in Melbourne.