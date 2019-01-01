Kildare Focus

Wrong Year Beamed On To Sydney Harbour Bridge At NYE Celebrations.

Organisers of Sydney's New Year fireworks have laughed off a gaffe that saw the wrong year beamed onto the city's famous harbour bridge.

The message 'Happy New Year 2018' was displayed as part of the 3-point-5 million euro display.

Bosses say they 'weren't pleased' but will 'move on'.

