Emmet Stagg In Contact With Minister For Public Expenditure And Reform In Relation To Progressing Examination Of Flooding In Hazelhatch and Celbridge.

: 01/01/2019 - 13:24
Author: Eoin Beatty
celbridge_sign.jpg

 

Kildare North Labour General Election Candidate Emmet Stagg has been in further contact with Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform in relation to progressing the examination of flooding in the Hazelhatch area of Celbridge.

The Minister previously advised that the Hazehatch area of Celbridge was assessed as part of the Eastern Catchment Flood Risk Assessment and Management Programme.

The Minister also previously advised that until recently it was understood that the more frequent flooding experienced in the area was due to culvert blockages at Willow Dale and Willow Avenue in Primrose Gate.

Consultants were engaged by Kildare Co. Council to carry out a Hydraulic Study to model flow and blockage scenario in the area. This study highlighted the need for a re-assessment of the local hydrology and also revealed that an investigation of the operation of the local drainage network would also be necessary.
 
Mr. Stagg stated that funding will be available for a Flood Relief Scheme in the Hazelhatch area but must first identify the cause of the flooding.

 

