Plans For Almost 3,600 Homes In Dublin And Cork Lodged With ABP.

: 01/01/2020 - 11:09
Author: Eoin Beatty
Plans for nearly 3,600 homes in Dublin and Cork have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

They involve four separate applications in the two cities.

In Cork, Marina Quarter Limited is looking to build 1,100 apartments in the former Ford Distribution Site in the Centre Park Road.

In Ballyvolane in Cork City, Longview Estates Limited plans to build 753 homes, involving 531 houses and 222 apartments.

Two similar sized developments are planned for Dublin.

995 apartments are planned for Fosterstown in Swords, by MKN Property Group.

And 730 apartments are in the pipeline for Ashtown in Dublin 15, if Ruirside Developments' plans are given the go-ahead.

All four applications are lodged under the new fast-track system for large developments.

