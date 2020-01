Pope Francis is facing criticism for slapping a woman on the hand after she grabbed him while he greeted people on New Years Eve.

Video footage shows the pontiff appearing visibly annoyed as he was pulled towards a crowd of admirers in St Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

As the woman attempted to speak to him, he hit out at her hand in an attempt to free himself from her grip.

The 83-year-old Pope had been walking through the square to visit a large Nativity display.