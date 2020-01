There's been an eight percent increase in the number of people in custody in the past two years, according to the head of the Irish Prison Service.

There were 3,646 people detained at the end of 2017 - that increased to 3,948 by December 2019.

The number of women in custody also increased over the period.

In an interview with The Herald newspaper, Caron McCaffrey says 200 extra beds will be added to the system this year to deal with overcrowding in Irish prisons.