K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Two Injured In Crash Between Tram And Car This Morning In Dublin.

: 01/01/2020 - 11:49
Author: Eoin Beatty
luas_3.jpg

 

Two people have been injured in a crash between a tram and a car in Dublin.

The Luas Red Line's now back running with delays after being shut down for a time earlier.

The crash happened after 8 o'clock this morning at the junction of Capel Street and Upper Abbey Street, where the Red Luas line crosses the street.

A tram headed east for the Point Depot collided with a saloon car, which came to rest against a utilities box on Upper Abbey Street.

Gardaí and firefighters came to the scene.

The driver and a passenger in the car were taken to Temple Street Children's Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Nobody else is reported hurt in the crash.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!