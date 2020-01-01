Two Injured In Crash Between Tram And Car This Morning In Dublin.

Two people have been injured in a crash between a tram and a car in Dublin.

The Luas Red Line's now back running with delays after being shut down for a time earlier.

The crash happened after 8 o'clock this morning at the junction of Capel Street and Upper Abbey Street, where the Red Luas line crosses the street.

A tram headed east for the Point Depot collided with a saloon car, which came to rest against a utilities box on Upper Abbey Street.

Gardaí and firefighters came to the scene.

The driver and a passenger in the car were taken to Temple Street Children's Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Nobody else is reported hurt in the crash.