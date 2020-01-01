K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Woman Who Lives In Kildare Gives Birth To Ireland's First Baby Of 2020 At Rotunda Hospital.

: 01/01/2020 - 14:06
Author: Eoin Beatty
rotunda_hospital.jpg

 

Ireland's first baby of 2020 was born just 12 seconds after midnight.

Her mother, Patience Setuke, who lives in Kildare, delivered the girl in the Rotunda Hospital and she weighed just over 7lbs.

Another girl was born in Cork University Maternity Hospital at 22 minutes past midnight.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!