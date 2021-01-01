K Drive

Search Continues for Missing Kilcock Man

: 01/01/2021 - 10:26
Author: Thomas Maher
5fec9e915985c.jpg
The search continues this New Year's Day for Brian Coyne who has been missing since Sunday.
 
The 24 years old left his phone at home in Kilcock; and was last seen in the Square in Kilcock.
 
He is described as being 5ft 11in, with a slim build. Brian has light brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey, Superdry jacket, grey and wine hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and blue and white trainers.

He was also wearing a grey and navy knitted hat with a red stripe.

Civil Defence members have joined the search this (Friday) morning.

 
if you have any idea of his whereabouts, or have seen him, please contact Leixlip Garda Station 01-666-7800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111

