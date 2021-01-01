Search Continues for Missing Kilcock Man

The search continues this New Year's Day for Brian Coyne who has been missing since Sunday.

The 24 years old left his phone at home in Kilcock; and was last seen in the Square in Kilcock.

He is described as being 5ft 11in, with a slim build. Brian has light brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey, Superdry jacket, grey and wine hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and blue and white trainers. He was also wearing a grey and navy knitted hat with a red stripe. Civil Defence members have joined the search this (Friday) morning.

if you have any idea of his whereabouts, or have seen him, please contact Leixlip Garda Station 01-666-7800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111