Garda Appeal Re: Serious Burglary in Newbridge

: 01/01/2021 - 16:05
Author: Thomas Maher
Gardaí in Kildare are appealing for witnesses after an elderly couple in Newbridge were robbed by a number of masked men.

At around 5.15pm yesterday evening the home owner answered the door to four or five masked men, who were believed to be armed.

The men forced their way into the house and stole a large amount of cash.

The man and woman, in their late 80s and early 90s. were uninjured but were treated for shock by paramedics.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have seen anything unusual in Parc Mhuire, Newbridge, between 5 and 6.30pm yesterday evening to come forward.

