Friday NPHET Statement: 11 Deaths, 1754 New Cases, 56 in Kildare

Press Release: Friday 01 January 2021

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 11 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,248 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 31st December, the HPSC has been notified of 1,754 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 93,532* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

846 are men / 900 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

523 in Dublin, 296 in Cork, 180 in Galway, 104 in Mayo, 94 in Kerry and the remaining 557 cases are spread across all other counties.

Kildare had 56 new cases; the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 of the population is 222.5, while there have been 495 new cases in the couny in the last 14 days.

As of 2pm today, 504 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. 46 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “The most concerning trend at present is the rapidly increasing number of people being admitted to hospital - we are now admitting between 50 – 70 people a day to our hospital system. Unfortunately, we expect this to get worse before it gets better. Our health system will not continue to cope with this level of impact.

We have also seen a significant increase in positive laboratory tests in recent days reflecting a true increase in the incidence of the disease as well as the delay in people coming forward for testing over the Christmas period. As our systems catch up with these effects it places significant pressure on our reporting system.

We have always understood that numbers of positive tests or confirmed cases would be a less reliable indicator over the Christmas period. This is typical of infectious disease reporting annually over the two weeks of Christmas and New Year.

What is clear are the measures that the Government has now mandated and the behaviours that we as individuals need to observe. Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “Tests processed and reported on a given day will normally be validated and confirmed by the HPSC the following day. Positive tests detected in laboratories require validation (to remove duplicates and other tests that do not create new cases) and transfer to the HPSC database before confirmation and reporting.

A very large volume of positive tests in recent days means there is a delay in formal reporting. In excess of 9,000 additional new cases will be reported over the coming days. The reporting delay does not affect case management or contact tracing or our overall monitoring and modelling of the pandemic.”