A Man Has Died Following A Collision In Limerick.

A 27-year-old man has died following a crash in Co Limerick.

The man was seriously injured when his car collided with a lorry on the N21 near Templeglantine at approximately 10.10am.

Emergency services attended to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

It's understood he was sole occupant of the car. The driver of the lorry, a man in his 70s, was uninjured.

Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the site, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, and the investigation continues.