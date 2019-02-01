K Drive

A Man Has Died Following A Collision In Limerick.

: 02/01/2019 - 17:04
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A 27-year-old man has died following a crash in Co Limerick.

The man was seriously injured when his car collided with a lorry on the N21 near Templeglantine at approximately 10.10am.

Emergency services attended to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

It's understood he was sole occupant of the car. The driver of the lorry, a man in his 70s, was uninjured.

Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the site, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, and the investigation continues.

