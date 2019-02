Kildare County Council has published details of several estates in North Kildare it plans to take in charge this year.

TIC is the process whereby the council assumes responsibility for roads and infrastructure maintenance from the developer.

In certain circumstances, residents may request taking-in-charge.

The estates include Meadowbrook, Castledawson, and Newtown Hall in Maynooth and Hawthorn Gate and Hazelwood in Celbridge

Stock image.