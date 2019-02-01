Priest Found Not Guilty Of 8 Counts Of Indecent Assault Of A Boy.

A priest has been found NOT guilty by a jury on eight counts of indecently assaulting an altar boy, thirty years ago, in a part of Munster.

During the trial at Limerick Circuit Court the accused gave evidence contesting all of the charges which related to various dates between 1988 and 1990.

The prosecution alleged that the assaults took place at time when the boy was carrying out menial jobs at the priest's home.

Immediately after the not guilty verdict, the accused placed his head in his hands and broke down.

