Archaeologists have discovered a number of skeletal remains, which are believed to be from the Bronze Age, on the land where former Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave lived in Dublin.

The discovery is said to be of huge national importance as there may be a Bronze Age burial site, a ring fort and evidence from the Iron Age in the same location.

The site on Scholarstown Road in Knocklyon has been earmarked for housing but some locals are calling for full disclosure on what has been found.