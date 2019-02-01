K Drive

Taoiseach To Travel To Brussels Next Week For Brexit Meetings.

: 02/01/2019 - 17:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Taoiseach will travel to Brussels next week for a series of Brexit related meetings.

Leo Varadkar will meet with the President of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, to discuss preparations for a 'no deal' Brexit.

He'll outline the work underway in Ireland and the supports that may be needed given the potential impact of such an outcome. 

The Taoiseach will also meet with European Council President Donald Tusk. 

They're expected to discuss the latest developments in London.

 

