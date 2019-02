An Italian man is facing two charges relating to a violent assault on Meath man Sean Cox outside Anfield last April.

30 year old Simone Mastrelli from Rome appeared in court in Liverpool today to be charged with maliciously wounding the father of 3 from Dunboyne and threatening unlawful violence that left a person fearing for their personal safety.

The accused was remanded in custody and is due before Liverpool Crown Court on March 1st.