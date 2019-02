A study has revealed the mortality rate of homeless people in Dublin is up to 10 times higher than the general population.

Researchers from Trinity College looked at 209 deaths in the capital between 2011 and 2015 - and found overdosing was a critical factor in more than one-third of cases.

Merchants Quay says this highlights the urgent need for a medically supervised injecting facility in the city.

The group's Project Coordinator Derek Parker says evidence shows it would help: