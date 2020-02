Gardai have made two arrests after a man was doused in petrol and set on fire at a house in Co. Cork.

The father of three suffered life changing injuries after the attack in Lotamore in the early hours of January 20th.

A metal weapon was also used during the aggravated burglary.

Two men in their 20s were arrested this morning and are being questioned at Gurranabraher and Mayfield Garda Stations.