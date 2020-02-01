The Saturday Show

Listen: Students & Teachers Taking To The Picket Lines Outside Secondary School In Kilcoole, Wicklow.

: 02/01/2020 - 10:13
Author: Eoin Beatty
Students and parents are taking to the picket lines today outside a secondary school in Kilcoole, Co. Wicklow.

It's after up to 90 children were refused a place in first year this September at Colaiste Craobh Abhann.

Changes to admissions criteria at the school mean places are not guaranteed for children from the locality first.

The letters of rejection suggested parents apply for a place in a new school in nearby Charlesland - but it doesn't exist yet.

Carole Little, Chairperson for the Place for All Campaign, says parents are outraged:

