Social Democrats Co-Leader Catherine Murphy Says Water Supply Contamination Makes It Impossible To Trust Drinking Water.

Social Democrats co-leader and Kildare North General Election candidate, Catherine Murphy has said she is extremely concerned at reports of elevated lead levels in the water supply from a number of water plants across the country.

Results of samples taken from Dublin City Council’s Leixlip supply showed the lead levels present were 11 times the allowable limit.



Catherine Murphy said:



“People are increasingly suspicious about the water supply and are concerned that they cannot trust their drinking water.



“In a situation where a sample shows 11 times the allowable limit in the Leixlip plant - which serves a huge population across Kildare as well as North and West Dublin, it seems clear to me that an urgent investigation is required to assess how this happened and if it is a regular occurrence.



“People with small children, illnesses, or other concerns are being placed at real risk and it is worrying that such lead levels were present without any warning bells being triggered. Given recent high-profile controversies with the water supply, it is imperative that people are given an absolute assurance that they can trust the water supply that they rely on in their daily lives.”