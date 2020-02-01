The Saturday Show

Cllrs. Call On KCC To Issue Update On Public Park In Prosperous.

: 02/01/2020 - 10:52
Author: Eoin Beatty
prosperous_road_sign.jpg

Fianna Fail Cllr. Daragh Fitzpatrick and Fine Gael Cllr. Brendan Weld are calling on Kildare County Council to provide an update/progress report on the public park in Prosperous.

Plans to install a new public park in Prosperous were published back in 2017.

Kildare County Council then said the "town park" will provide recreational facilities, and a children's play area, along with 53 parking spaces.

The particulars of the project include:

- The park will provide a landscape garden with native planting and trees that will enhance the towns attractiveness

- Additional parking (53 spaces including disabled parking) will mainly provide necessary spaces for parks visitors, park-and-ride commuters, parents dropping off children and help alleviate parking congestion for surrounding businesses

- An educational space for children and adults where workshops can be given on bio-diversity and horticulture

- The scheme will include necessary improvement to surrounding local foot paths and junction crossings, bus set down areas

- Provide a new playground for young children to play and be active

- Exercise equipment that will be a health benefit to people who may not have access or the means to join sports centres.

The questions brought forward by Cllr. Fitzpatrick and Cllr. Weld will be discussed at the next meeting of the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District which takes place on Friday, 7th February.

 

 

 

