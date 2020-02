Gardaí are investigating a serious assault that occurred at Newbridge Train Station yesterday evening, at approximately 6:40pm.

A man in his 20s received stab type injuries and was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

A forensic examination of the scene has been carried out by Garda Scenes of Crime investigators.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Investigations are continuing.

Image: RollingNews