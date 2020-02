A 24-year-old man's due in court today charged in connection with a 1.6 million euro drug seizure in Dublin and Meath.

On Thursday, he was arrested after gardai stopped and searched a car in the Killinarden area of Tallaght.

Most of the drugs were found during follow-up searches in Ashbourne and Ratoath.

Drug related paraphernalia was also found.

The man's due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice today.