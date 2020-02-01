Saturday Favourites

6pm - 9pm

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Calls For KCC To Provide An Update On Energy Master Plan Applications To SEAI For Clane & Maynooth.

: 02/01/2020 - 13:42
Author: Eoin Beatty
seai_logo.gif

Kildare County Council is being asked to provide an update on the approval of the Energy Master Plan applications to Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) for the Clane, and Maynooth Sustainable Energy Communities.

The question brought forward by Green Cllr. Peter Hamilton also wants KCC outline "the reason for the significant delay since the initial applications were made in March 2019".

It will be discussed at the next meeting of the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District which takes place on Friday, February 7th at 10.30am.

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!