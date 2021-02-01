Driver Arrested For Speeding & Drink Driving On The M7 In Kildare.

A motorist has been arrested for speeding and drink driving on the M7.

Naas Roads Policing Unit detected the motorist in excess of the 120km/h speed limit, near Monasterevin.

It was subsequently found that the driver was 80km from hom on a "non-essential journey"

The motorist was on a learner permit, but was disqualified from driving for a four year period.

The driver subsequently failed a breath test.

Gardai have arrested the motorist and impounded the car and say "Court to follow"

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana.