The number of people with Covid-19 in hospitals has risen to 1,529.

33 people have been admitted to Naas General Hospital with confirmed cases of the virus.

The national total has increased for the second day in a row, however, compared with last week the figure is down 21 percent.

In the past 24 hours there were 54 admissions and 30 discharges.

Last night, there were 211 people with the disease in intensive care.

