GSOC Launch Inquiry In To Man's Death In Custody In Louth.

An investigation has been launched into the unexplained death of a man who was in Garda custody at the time.

The man, who was in his 50s, was arrested in Drogheda, Co Louth, yesterday under public order legislation and put in a holding cell at Drogheda Garda Station.

However, he was later found unresponsive in the cell, and brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A full Garda investigation has been launched to established the circumstances surrounding his death, while GSOC has been notified.

File image: GSOC logo.