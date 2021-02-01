Listen Live Logo

GSOC Launch Inquiry In To Man's Death In Custody In Louth.

: 01/02/2021 - 13:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
An investigation has been launched into the unexplained death of a man who was in Garda custody at the time.

The man, who was in his 50s, was arrested in Drogheda, Co Louth, yesterday under public order legislation and put in a holding cell at Drogheda Garda Station.

However, he was later found unresponsive in the cell, and brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A full Garda investigation has been launched to established the circumstances surrounding his death, while GSOC has been notified.

 

File image: GSOC logo.

