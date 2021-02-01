K Drive

21% Drop In New Cars Sold In Kildare In January: SIMI.

01/02/2021
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There was a 21% drop in new car sales in Kildare last month.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry says 1,130 were purchased in the county in January.

That's down from 1,438 in the same month in 2020.

Nationally, there was a 17.8% drop in the number of new cars registered.

 

