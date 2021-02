Water supply to thousands of homes in mid Kildare will be shut down later this week.

Irish Water is conducting over-night works as part of the Barrow Water Supply Scheme on Wednesday.

Supply to Carnalway, Kilcullen, Brannockstown Old Connell, Newbridge, Naas, All Caragh, Two mile house, Johnstown will be cut off from 7pm, until 7am on Thursday morning.