40ft Container Of Aid Departs Naas For Croatia.

: 01/02/2021 - 15:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A 40 foot container of goods donated by the people of Kildare have departed, bound for Croatia.

The goods are en route to Petrinja, which suffered a devastating earthquake on December 29th, in which 7 people were killed.

It was the strongest earthquake on record in the region in 140 years.

Thousands of people were left homeless by that quake, and from aftershocks on January 6th and 8th.

The Naas Town Team, the local community and Naas Mayor, Fine Gael Cllr., Fintan Brett, joined forces to collects good to send to the people of the area.

The container, pictured at KCC headquarters, Aras Cill Dara, departed on Saturday.

Image courtesy Kildare County Council.

 

