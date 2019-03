A jury has found Denis O’Brien was not defamed in a series of articles by the Sunday Business Post.

The businessman had sued the newspaper over the articles from March 2015 which were about a report into the Irish banks at the time of the financial crisis.

The Sunday Business Post denied defamation and said the articles didn’t mean what Mr O’Brien claimed.

Following just over 7 hours of deliberations, the jury decided Mr O’Brien was NOT defamed in the articles.

File image: RollingNews