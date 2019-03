The mother of three who was stabbed to death in her home in Clondalkin in Dublin this morning has been named locally.

Cathy Ward, who was in her early 40s, was found dead in an upstairs bedroom of the house at Greenfort Drive in Quarryvale at about 12:30 this morning.

A man in his 50s who was arrested at the scene remains in Garda custody.

She's the third woman to die violently so far this year.

Local Councillor Mark Ward says the tragic incident has rocked the entire community: