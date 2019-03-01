Friday Night Rhythm

Spain Will Allow UK Citizens To Stay, In The Event Of A No Deal Brexit.

: 03/01/2019 - 17:07
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Spain has confirmed it will allow British citizens to stay in the country, if the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

Madrid says 400-thousand registered expats would gain residency rights.

Under the new rules, they'd have until 2020 to apply for ID cards to prove their right to stay.

 

