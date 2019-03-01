Permission Granted For New Leixlip School Building.

Permission has been granted for start-up accommodation for Leixlip's newest school.

The patronage of the primary school has been awarded to Educate Together.

The school is scheduled to open in September.

Kildare County Council has granted planning permission to the Dept. of Education for an 8 classroom school in the Leixlip Amenities Centre.

The development description is as follows:

"development within the overall grounds of Leixlip Amenities Centre (Eircode: W23 R942). This is a new primary school opening in September 2019 and this start-up accommodation is required to enable the school to commence operation. The development will consist of the provision of a temporary primary school by way of construction of 2 No. prefabricated buildings (c. 282 sqm and 181 sqm) on a defined site area (c. 1420 sqm) to be enclosed within a 2 metre high welded mesh fencing and access gates with associated site works including provision of hard surface play area. Temporary permission for a period no longer than 5 years is being sought

Leixlip Amenities Centre,Station Road,Collinstown,Leixlip, Co. Kildare."

Stock image: Pixabay