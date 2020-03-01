Sunday Sportsbeat

First Case Of COVID-19 Confirmed In Ireland.

: 03/01/2020 - 09:56
Author: Eoin Beatty
hse_logo.jpg

 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of a confirmed case of Coronavirus in Ireland.

The patient, a male in the eastern part of the country, is receiving appropriate medical care.

It's after he travelled from an affected area in Northern Italy, rather than being in contact with another confirmed case.

The National Public Health Emergency Team says he was identified and tested in line with established protocols for the investigation of suspect cases of Covid-19.

Anyone concerned they may have symptoms of Coronavirus should immediately isolate themselves from others and contact their GP by phone.

The first case confirmed on the island was a Belfast woman who travelled back from Northern Italy earlier this week.

Minister for Health Simon Harris has been informed of the case in the Republic and has notified the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

He says this is not unexpected and they have been preparing for this since January.

And the United States has confirmed its first death from the coronavirus outbreak - a woman.

The number of people who've died from coronavirus in Italy has jumped to 29 - a rise of 8 in one day.
 

