Sinn Féin's Support Has Soared Since #GE2020, According To Sunday Times Opinion Poll.

A new Sunday Times opinion poll shows Sinn Féin's support has soared since the general election.

It reveals Mary Lou McDonald's Party is now on 35 per cent support - 15 points clear of any other party.

It's the highest ever result for Sinn Féin in an opinion poll in the Republic of Ireland.

Fianna Fáil's support has fallen two per cent since the election to 20 per cent, while Fine Gael is also down 2 to just 18 per cent.

The Greens, Labour and the Social Democrats all see their support fall slightly, compared to the election result, while Solidarity People Before Profit are unchanged.