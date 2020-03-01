Sunday Sportsbeat

Teenage Girl Dies In Crash In Galway Last Night.

: 03/01/2020 - 10:21
Author: Eoin Beatty
galway_university_hospital_wiki.jpg

 

A teenage girl has died after a single vehicle accident in Oughterard Co.Galway at around 1:15am this morning.

The girl was a passenger in a car which hit a wall.

She died at the scene and her body has been removed to University Hospital Galway for a post mortem.

A 21 year old man who was driving was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

7 people have died in road accidents since Friday evening, including a couple in Co.Cavan and 3 people in a crash in Louth yesterday.

