Teenage Girl Dies In Crash In Galway Last Night.

A teenage girl has died after a single vehicle accident in Oughterard Co.Galway at around 1:15am this morning.

The girl was a passenger in a car which hit a wall.

She died at the scene and her body has been removed to University Hospital Galway for a post mortem.

A 21 year old man who was driving was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

7 people have died in road accidents since Friday evening, including a couple in Co.Cavan and 3 people in a crash in Louth yesterday.