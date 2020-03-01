Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

PSNI Arrest Two Men Following Assault In Tyrone.

: 03/01/2020 - 10:31
Author: Eoin Beatty
psni_badge.jpg

 

Police in the North have arrested two men following a serious assault in Moy, in County Tyrone.

It happened around 1.20 this morning in The Square, when a number of men attacked three people leaving a pub.

A man in his thirties was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the stomach and two others, aged 27 and 33, were also taken to hospital with a number of injuries.

Two young men aged 18 and 20 were later arrested and detained on suspicion of causing grevious bodily harm, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!