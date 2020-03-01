PSNI Arrest Two Men Following Assault In Tyrone.

Police in the North have arrested two men following a serious assault in Moy, in County Tyrone.

It happened around 1.20 this morning in The Square, when a number of men attacked three people leaving a pub.

A man in his thirties was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the stomach and two others, aged 27 and 33, were also taken to hospital with a number of injuries.

Two young men aged 18 and 20 were later arrested and detained on suspicion of causing grevious bodily harm, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.