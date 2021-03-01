Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Another Decrease In No. Of Kildare People Staying Within 10km Of Their Homes.

: 01/03/2021 - 12:11
Author: Ciara Plunkett
stayinglocal010321.png

There's been another decrease in the number of people in Kildare staying within 10 kilometres of their homes.

The Central Statistics Office says, in the week to February 12th, 64.4% of people in the county were staying local.

By the following week, that reduced to 62.4%

This is below the national average, where slightly over 64.8%  people remained within 10Km of their homes in that period.

Dublin continues to be the county with the highest percentage of people staying local, at 78 per cent.

The lowest was Roscommon, at just 50 per cent.

 

Image: CSO

 

