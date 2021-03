Trainer Gordon Elliott has apologised after an image was leaked showing him sitting on a dead horse.

He's denied it being a 'callous and staged photo' and says the animal died of an apparent heart attack on the gallops.

The Curragh based Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board is investigating while Betfair has discontinued its association with Elliot.

Former jockey Mick Fitzgerald says it paints the sport in a bad light.

