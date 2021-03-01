Listen: Grieving Daughter Lambasts KCC For Not Permitting Erection Of Headstone On Her Mother's Grave.

A grieving daughter is lambasting Kildare County Council's determination that erection of gravestones is non-essential work during Level 5 restrictions.

Sineád Aylesbury's mother died in April of 2020, and she is buried in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

The family have made attempts to have a grave stone installed, but have not been able to do so.

KCC says erection of headstones does not fall within its understanding of "essential work".

Other local authorities, including in Carlow and parts of Dublin, have determined otherwise and permit the erection of headstones.

Sinéad, who is from Naas, says its a disgrace she can't mark her mother's passing with a headstone.

Sinéad Aylesbury joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today.

Kildare County Council issued this statement, following a request by Kfm Radio:

"Firstly we’d like to offer our deepest condolences to the family on their sad loss. Unfortunately, the erection of monuments is not considered essential construction work during the current Level 5 Covid 19 public health restrictions, and therefore, work of that nature cannot be carried out at this time.

This type of construction work will recommence in line with public health guidelines, as soon as the necessary easing of restrictions allows for it to do so."

Stock image: Shutterstock