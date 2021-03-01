Listen: Shock In Kilcullen At The Closure Of Its Bank Of Ireland Branch.

There’s been widespread shock and disappointment to the revelations that Bank of Ireland is shutting 88 branches here.

These include branches in Celbridge, Kilcullen, Leixlip, described as "HP/Intel", and in Monasterevin.

Branches in Enfield, Edenderry and Tullow are also to shut.

15 more are being closed in the North with the closures due to come into effect by the end of September.

Stephanie Rohan reports from the bank of Ireland in Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

File image: Bank of Ireland ATM/RollingNews