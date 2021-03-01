Listen: GSOC Examining Events Leading Up To Suspected Murder Suicide In Cork.

The Garda Ombudsman is examining events in the run-up to the suspected double murder-suicide in Cork last week.

60-year-old Paddy and 66-year-old Willie Hennessy were killed with an axe at the family farm near Mitchelstown.

Their brother, 59-year-old Johnny, was later found dead in a river nearby.

GSOC says there was possible contact between the gardai and one of the brothers before the incident, and this is being reviewed.

Ralph Riegel, from the Irish Independent, says the brothers had a row over their farm and farm income before the tragedy.

File image: GSOC logo

