Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: GSOC Examining Events Leading Up To Suspected Murder Suicide In Cork.

: 01/03/2021 - 12:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
gsoc_logo.jpg

The Garda Ombudsman is examining events in the run-up to the suspected double murder-suicide in Cork last week.

60-year-old Paddy and 66-year-old Willie Hennessy were killed with an axe at the family farm near Mitchelstown.

Their brother, 59-year-old Johnny, was later found dead in a river nearby.

GSOC says there was possible contact between the gardai and one of the brothers before the incident, and this is being reviewed.

Ralph Riegel, from the Irish Independent, says the brothers had a row over their farm and farm income before the tragedy.

13ralph.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: GSOC logo
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!