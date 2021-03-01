HRI "Unreservedly" Condemns Image Of Trainer, Gordon Elliot, Sitting On Top Of A Dead Horse.

Kildare headquartered Horse Racing Ireland has "unreservedly" condemned the "disturbing photograph" of trainer, Gordon Elliott which him sitting on a dead horse.

He's denied it being a 'callous and staged photo' and says the animal died of an apparent heart attack on the gallops.

HRI, based on the Curragh, says "This image does not reflect the care, attention and respect that race horses receive, and does a disservice to the thousands of people who look after their horses on a daily basis. "

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, also based on the Curragh, is investigating.

Betfair has discontinued its association with Elliot.

HRI adds that it "notes and supports the IHRB investigation into the circumstances around the photograph.

From a disciplinary perspective, the matter is in process, so any further comment on the matter or the detail of the case at this time would not be appropriate."

File image: HRI logo