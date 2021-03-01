Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Covid-19 Vaccine Passport Details, For Travel Within EU, To Be Unveiled This Month.

: 01/03/2021 - 15:06
Author: Ciara Noble
european_commission_logo.png

Details of vaccine passports for travel in the EU will be unveiled later this month.

The President of the European Commission says it will contain proof, an individual has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

EC President, Ursula von der Leyen, says the passport will also contain test results, for those who have yet to receive a vaccine.

Meanwhile, an additional €200 million has been allocated to increase detection capacity, and ensure swift availability of effective vaccines against variants.

European Health Commissioner, Stella Kyriakides, says the variants are a concern:

newstalk1431129.mp3, by Ciara Noble

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!