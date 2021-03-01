Listen: Covid-19 Vaccine Passport Details, For Travel Within EU, To Be Unveiled This Month.

Details of vaccine passports for travel in the EU will be unveiled later this month.

The President of the European Commission says it will contain proof, an individual has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

EC President, Ursula von der Leyen, says the passport will also contain test results, for those who have yet to receive a vaccine.

Meanwhile, an additional €200 million has been allocated to increase detection capacity, and ensure swift availability of effective vaccines against variants.

European Health Commissioner, Stella Kyriakides, says the variants are a concern: