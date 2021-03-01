Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Aer Lingus To Place 129 Shannon Staff On Temporary Unpaid Leave.

: 01/03/2021 - 15:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
shannon_airport_sign_2019_rollingnews.jpg

Aer Lingus is to place 129 staff members at Shannon Airport on temporary unpaid lay-off.

The airline says it's due to its record loss of 361 million euro last year.

All in-flight service and ground operations staff at Shannon will be laid off on March 8th until June 7th.

Aer Lingus is calling on the Government to form an exit strategy from the current public health restrictions.

Senator Timmy Dooley, Fianna Fail spokesperson on transport, says workers at the Co Clare airport feel they're being singled out:

newstalk1450272.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!