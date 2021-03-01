Listen: Aer Lingus To Place 129 Shannon Staff On Temporary Unpaid Leave.

Aer Lingus is to place 129 staff members at Shannon Airport on temporary unpaid lay-off.

The airline says it's due to its record loss of 361 million euro last year.

All in-flight service and ground operations staff at Shannon will be laid off on March 8th until June 7th.

Aer Lingus is calling on the Government to form an exit strategy from the current public health restrictions.

Senator Timmy Dooley, Fianna Fail spokesperson on transport, says workers at the Co Clare airport feel they're being singled out:

File image: RollingNews

