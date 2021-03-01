KCC Signs Up To All Ireland Pollinator Plan.

Kildare County Council has signed up to the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan.

This is a cross-sector initiative, led by the National Biodiversity Data Centre, with local authorities, farmers, businesses, schools and local communities, to support pollinators including our 98 bee species, one-third of which are threatened with extinction.

Kildare County Council has committed to consider the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan in its policies, plans and management decisions and has committed to undertake a number of actions each year to help pollinators.

Kildare County Council says it "has gone one step further in developing a plan of action for Kildare County Council to consider pollinators in all areas of their work from the roads section to Libraries and the Local Enterprise Office. These actions include managing pollinator-friendly roadside verges, creating meadows, undertaking pollinator-friendly mowing, planting native hedgerows, reducing/eliminating use of pesticides, erecting signage to indicate pollinator-friendly habitats, promoting and distributing pollinator-friendly guidelines as well as facilitating training on pollinators and how to take action to protect them."

Following the adoption of KCC Pollinator Action Plan

Councillor Mark Stafford, Cathaoirleach of Kildare County Council and Peter Carey Chief Executive of KCC signed the agreement between Kildare County Council and the National Biodiversity Data Centre. On signing the document Mr Carey reiterated Kildare County Councils commitment to taking action for pollinators in all work of the council.

Image: KCC CEO, Peter Carey, by Kildare County Council.