Listen: Union Says Bank Of Ireland's Branch Closures A "Bolt Out Of The Blue".

The decision to close around a third of Bank of Ireland branches has been described as a bolt out of the blue.

88 branches are shutting in the Republic.

These include branches in Celbridge, Kilcullen, Leixlip, described as "HP/Intel", and in Monasterevin.

Branches in Enfield, Edenderry and Tullow are also to shut.

15 in the North are also to shut

Bank of Ireland says the branches closing are mainly self-serving locations.

But John O'Connell from the Financial Services Union says they mean a lot to local communities.

